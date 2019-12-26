Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.09

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 9416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

TWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, with a total value of $57,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,453,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after buying an additional 1,018,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 392,866 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 259,914 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,788,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

