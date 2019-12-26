Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $19,400.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,010,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,230,205.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $22,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $21,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $23,200.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $25,400.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $28,000.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total transaction of $1,859,600.00.

Tyme Technologies stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.33. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.12.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 187.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 91,081 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 77.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,173 shares during the period. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

