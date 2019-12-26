United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

UBSI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $38.55. 6,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,465. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.19. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

