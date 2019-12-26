United States 12 Month Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USL) Shares Up 0.5%

United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00, 425 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 11,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the third quarter worth $4,006,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the second quarter worth $1,846,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States 12 Month Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.