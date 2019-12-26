Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Down 8.7%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price was down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.41, approximately 1,934,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 3,438,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UXIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Uxin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $63.89 million for the quarter. Uxin had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 58.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Uxin Ltd will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UXIN. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter worth $28,990,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the first quarter worth about $9,445,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter worth about $3,386,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uxin by 197.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 525,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

