ValuEngine Downgrades Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) to Hold

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WINR opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children.

