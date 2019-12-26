ValuEngine Downgrades ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) to Strong Sell

ZEONS CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZEONS CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZEON opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. ZEONS CORP/SH SH has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

ZEONS CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

