ValuEngine Lowers Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) to Hold

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZMTP opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Zoom Telephonics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a negative return on equity of 55.69% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $10.87 million during the quarter.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

