ValuEngine Upgrades Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) to Buy

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ AWRE opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09. Aware has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc acquired 31,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $92,286.21. Insiders acquired 63,699 shares of company stock worth $188,639 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWRE. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aware by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aware by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

