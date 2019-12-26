Vaneck Gold Miners ETF Units FP (ASX:GDX) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.23

Vaneck Gold Miners ETF Units FP (ASX:GDX) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

ASX GDX opened at A$40.57 ($28.77) on Thursday.

