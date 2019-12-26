VF (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.44

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.44 and last traded at $98.35, with a volume of 1831600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VFC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on VF from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

Get VF alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.93 and its 200-day moving average is $87.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of VF by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,600 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VF during the second quarter worth approximately $217,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VF by 825.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,375,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,051,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 329,338 shares during the last quarter.

VF Company Profile (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.