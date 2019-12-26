Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

VVI traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.73. 1,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Viad has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.13). Viad had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $362.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viad will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,093.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viad by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Viad by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.