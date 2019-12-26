Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Viomi Technology stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.44 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. Viomi Technology has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

