VNT Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.48 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $378,241.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.08 or 0.01200552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00119221 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain launched on August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

