VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VLPNY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY remained flat at $$5.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $7.06.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

