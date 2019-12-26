Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €189.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €189.00 ($219.77) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VOW3. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €197.00 ($229.07) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €191.05 ($222.15).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €176.16 ($204.84) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €134.08 ($155.91) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €178.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

