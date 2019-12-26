VoteCoin (VOT) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $107,127.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VoteCoin has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VoteCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00383148 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00070786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00087556 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002449 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001494 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000557 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 71,668,875 coins. The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VoteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VoteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.