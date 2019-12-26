Voyageur Minerals (CVE:VM) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Voyageur Minerals Ltd (CVE:VM) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 218,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 443% from the average session volume of 40,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07.

Voyageur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:VM)

Voyageur Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral exploration properties. It owns 100% interests in three barium sulfate deposits located in British Columbia, Canada. The company also has interests in two lithium brine projects in Utah. Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.