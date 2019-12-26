W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Hits New 1-Year High at $339.81

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $339.81 and last traded at $336.85, with a volume of 122844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $337.38.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.98.

The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.49 and a 200-day moving average of $293.67.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.49%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $3,581,346.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total value of $276,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,921 shares of company stock worth $3,965,960 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in W W Grainger by 18,600.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W W Grainger Company Profile (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

