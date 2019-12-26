Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Shares Up 1%

Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €17.19 ($19.99) and last traded at €16.99 ($19.76), 81,253 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.82 ($19.56).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAC. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €16.52 and a 200-day moving average of €17.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79.

About Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

