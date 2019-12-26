Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.50

Media headlines about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a daily sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Walt Disney’s ranking:

NYSE:DIS opened at $145.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.05. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

