Warburg Research Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €48.33 Price Target

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €48.33 ($56.20) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Baader Bank set a €62.50 ($72.67) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €63.30 ($73.60) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.52 ($62.23).

Shares of NEM stock opened at €59.75 ($69.48) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a one year low of €30.20 ($35.12) and a one year high of €59.80 ($69.53). The company’s 50-day moving average is €55.12 and its 200 day moving average is €59.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

