Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Receives $125.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.13.

A number of analysts have commented on W shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Wayfair from $142.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $41,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,460,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $179,616.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,363.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,508 over the last 90 days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 9.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:W traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.26. The stock had a trading volume of 562,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,201. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.22. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $173.72.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair will post -10.55 EPS for the current year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

