Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Shares Up 0.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.78, 2,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 100,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,185,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 220,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

