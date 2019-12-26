Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.22. 11,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,976. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

