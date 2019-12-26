WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives $229.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $229.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of WEX traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $200.41 and its 200 day moving average is $203.89. WEX has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WEX will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,024. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.