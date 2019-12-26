WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) shares fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $153.58 and last traded at $153.58, 23 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.92.

WFD Unibail Rodamco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

