Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

WMB traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,516,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,822,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 83.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 205.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 277.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

