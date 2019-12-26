Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62, approximately 4,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 13,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Williams Industrial Services Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $30.87 million, a P/E ratio of 162.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus acquired 23,500 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $34,780.00. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Industrial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.