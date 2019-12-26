WINk Market Cap Hits $18.72 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. WINk has a total market cap of $18.72 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000929 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000388 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,500,113,934 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

