Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Wright Medical Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.75 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wright Medical Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.20 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 14.49%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WMGI. BidaskClub raised Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.77, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Wright Medical Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56.

In other Wright Medical Group news, SVP James Lightman sold 188,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $5,562,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Andrews sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $210,730.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 488,913 shares of company stock worth $14,417,744. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wright Medical Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,390,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Wright Medical Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,000,118 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $328,024,000 after purchasing an additional 501,510 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,553,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,134,000 after purchasing an additional 141,799 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,404,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

