Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 2.57

News coverage about Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) has trended positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Yamaha earned a news sentiment score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of YAMCY opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Yamaha has a one year low of $40.32 and a one year high of $57.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.30.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.