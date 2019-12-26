Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, approximately 9,212,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 14,478,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 962,270 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,017,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.