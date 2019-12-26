Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $0.96. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $75.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.68 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 58.72%.

BCEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,862,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,766,000 after buying an additional 38,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 228,314 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after purchasing an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,266,000.

BCEI stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $478.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

