Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.23. CEVA posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.40.

CEVA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $601.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 136.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of CEVA by 976.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 324.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its stake in CEVA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CEVA during the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

