Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post $72.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.60 million and the lowest is $70.89 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $324.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.62 million to $327.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $326.36 million, with estimates ranging from $318.15 million to $334.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $90.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 6.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,271. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $864.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 539,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 256,794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.