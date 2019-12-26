Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

KELYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelly Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $178,661.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 59,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $1,296,811.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,873.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,843. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 20.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $22.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Kelly Services has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $28.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.