Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.22. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. First Analysis cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,348 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $261,074.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,776,579.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $4,232,083.87. Insiders have sold 359,487 shares of company stock valued at $12,705,500 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter worth $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the second quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

