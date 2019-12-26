Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Lonestar Resources US reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

LONE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,917,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 696,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LONE opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.82. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

