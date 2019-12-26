Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Radware also posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDWR. BidaskClub raised Radware from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Radware stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 8,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,171. Radware has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 324.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radware in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

