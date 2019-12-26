Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. TTM Technologies reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on TTM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.75 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.19.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth about $45,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 304.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,034. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.56.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

