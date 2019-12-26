Zacks: Analysts Expect Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) to Announce -$0.78 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cellular Biomedicine Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.91) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Cellular Biomedicine Group posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,921.62% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%.

Several research firms have commented on CBMG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

CBMG stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.91. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

