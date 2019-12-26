Zacks: Analysts Expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 121.32% and a negative net margin of 113.66%. The business had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, November 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cerecor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerecor by 4,046.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 1,176,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 244,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cerecor by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,473 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERC stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Cerecor has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $7.65.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

