Zacks: Analysts Expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) will report sales of $140.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $141.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year sales of $563.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $564.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $639.95 million, with estimates ranging from $633.80 million to $648.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Haymaker Acquisition.

Get Haymaker Acquisition alerts:

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSW. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 113,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Haymaker Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of OSW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.94. 379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,292. Haymaker Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.54.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.