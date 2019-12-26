Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Harmonic posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLIT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,942,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth about $1,940,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Harmonic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 751.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 390,499 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 75,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 11,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.17 million, a P/E ratio of 260.33, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

