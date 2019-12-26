Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) will post ($0.28) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jaguar Health’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jaguar Health will report full-year earnings of ($5.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.99) to ($5.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jaguar Health.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ JAGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.64. 3,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,645. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

