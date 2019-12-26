Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

OMI opened at $5.21 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $316.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth $8,287,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 456,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 324,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 296,840 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.