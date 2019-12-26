Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.30. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

