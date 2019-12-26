Zacks: Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) will post $8.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.72 billion and the highest is $8.80 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $8.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $33.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.29 billion to $33.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $36.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $92.99.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.