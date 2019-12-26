Zacks: Brokerages Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 88.60% and a negative net margin of 76.97%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 million.

HTGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTGM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 7,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,087. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 242,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

